BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Women’s clothing store Brightside Boutique is relocating its Fells Point store to Harbor East, but owner Christie Vazquez is planning a new concept for the space at 732 S. Broadway.
The retailer, founded by Vazquez in 2011, will lease just over 1,000 square feet of space at 830 Aliceanna St., the Harbor East Management Group said Thursday. The new store is slated to open in June.
"Brightside will be a great addition to Baltimore's widely known fashion district and to be amongst brands such as Sephora, lululemon, Free People, Anthropologie, and more is a dream realized," Vazquez said.
Selling dresses, activewear, denim, jumpsuits and more apparel, Brightside Boutique has locations in Hampden, Federal Hill, Towson and Annapolis.
The store carries brands such as Free People, BDG, Levi's, ASTR and Voluspa, and also has its own line.
Vazquez said she will announce details about her plans for the Fells Point location in the near future.