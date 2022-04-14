BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Fifty-four local business districts and 250 nonprofit organizations have received nearly $10 million in grants for security enhancements as part of Gov. Larry Hogan’s $500 million “Re-Fund the Police” initiative, state officials said Thursday.
Funds can be used to make improvements that activate spaces and bring more "eyes on the street," as well as security enhancements such as lighting, cameras and safety patrols.
“Our $500 million Re-Fund The Police Initiative includes neighborhood safety grants to support hardware upgrades, lighting, cameras, and increased security services for community organizations, business districts, and Main Streets across the state,” said Hogan. “With this first round of funding, we are empowering local organizations and residents to take an active role in making their communities safer.”
In Baltimore, 23 local business districts received Community Safety Works grants, ranging from $66,000 to $100,000, including Hamilton – Lauraville Main Street, Inc., which plans to build a playground in a vacant lot, Hogan's office said.
In all, the state awarded more than $4.4 million to main street groups in Allegany, Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Caroline, Carroll, Cecil, Frederick, Garrett, Harford, Kent, Montgomery, Queen Anne’s, Somerset, Talbot, Washington and Worcester counties, as well as Baltimore City.
Nonprofit organizations such as houses of worship, schools, community centers, charitable organizations, health clinics and museums received nearly $5.4 million for improvements.
The program is administered by the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development.
“The Community Safety Works program provides a new resource and model for revitalization with a specific focus on reducing crime,” said Housing Secretary Kenneth C. Holt. “This new initiative will help make Maryland’s communities more welcoming and secure for residents and visitors alike.”