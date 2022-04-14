BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A federal judge on Thursday ruled against all three motions made by Baltimore State’s Attorney Marilyn Mosby’s defense, which included motions to dismiss her indictment and to remove a certain prosecutor from the case.

A grand jury indicted Mosby in January on four felony counts including charges of perjury and making false statements. Federal prosecutors allege she lied about suffering COVID-19 hardships to withdraw money without penalty from her retirement account and falsified information on loan applications for vacation homes in Florida.

Mosby’s lawyers claim Assistant U.S. Attorney Leo Wise and United States Attorney for Maryland Erek Barron both have biases against Mosby. Her defense made a motion for Wise — who made donations to Mosby’s top challengers in the 2018 election cycle — to be removed from the case.

“If it were a storybook, it’d be called ‘Selective and Vindictive Prosecution’ and the author of that storybook would be the [United States] government in this case,” said Mosby’s attorney A. Scott Bolden in a motion hearing Thursday.

Wise replied that he in no way influenced the indictment.

“The one thing I’ll agree with Mr. Bolden on is he told a story…I’m a line prosecutor,” he said. “I’m one of three on this case. I work for the federal government. I could no more decide to prosecute someone than I could authorize airstrikes in Russia.”

Besides seeking Wise’s removal, Mosby’s defense requested a “bill of particulars” from the prosecution detailing exactly how Mosby lied on mortgage applications and lied to withdraw money from her retirement account, among other things. The motion was denied.

Mosby this week also announced her reelection bid to remain Baltimore’s top prosecutor. She officially filed for reelection Thursday.