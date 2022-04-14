BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Another very warm day today. It will be breezy and warm with some sunshine.
Our morning temperatures are in the upper 60s and low 70s. We'll top out in the upper 70s and low 80s before the cold front causes temperatures to drop off this evening.
Showers and thunderstorms will arrive this afternoon ahead of a cold front.
A few storms could become severe. Damaging winds are the main threat.
Tonight will be a bit cooler and mostly cloudy with temperatures in the low to mid 40s.
Any storm this afternoon and every evening could produce some strong wind gusts, a brief downpour, and hail.
Temperatures will cool down a bit tomorrow and on Saturday, and even more so during the second half of the weekend.