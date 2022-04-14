BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A new park in West Baltimore that honors one of the city’s fallen heroes opened Thursday after years of planning.
It took 15 years and a lot of work to create the Racheal Wilson Memorial Park and Playground. Wilson was a Baltimore firefighter who died during a live fire training exercise near where the park is based on South Calverton Road.
She was the first female firefighter to die in the line of duty in Maryland. Wilson’s family received a $200,000 settlement from the city.
A giant forefather helmet and a mural of Wilson decorate the park, which comes complete with a brand-new playground.
The park honors Wilson’s legacy while also giving residents a new place to come together and play.
A community leader of the Boyd-Booth neighborhood, Jerlene Boyd, and other residents created the park to give children a safe space to play and to make sure the community continues to remember Wilson.
"When this young lady died it took everything out of me because she died in a house that was empty and she couldn't get out of it," Boyd said. "It took me 15 years to get this off the ground, but it's off the ground."
"It is an honor to build her this playground," she said.