CBS News BaltimoreWatch Now
By CBS Baltimore Staff

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore City Police is asking for public assistance in finding Richard Christopher Cardona, a 28-year-old Pennsylvania man last seen April 4.

Pennsylvania police believe Cardona may be around Baltimore City, police said.

READ MORE: Park Honoring Fallen Firefighter Racheal Wilson Opens In West Baltimore

Cardona, 28, was last seen in Rockville on April 4. He was wearing a blue Penn State jacket and blue jeans. He is six feet, three inches tall.

READ MORE: Judge Denies Mosby Defense Motions To Dismiss Case, Remove Prosecutor

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Cardona is asked to contact the Missing Person Unit at, 443-984-7385 or dial 911.

MORE NEWS: Baltimore County Officers Shoot Person After Police Car Rammed During Arrest Attempt In Dundalk, Police Say

Richard Christopher Cardona, BPD

CBS Baltimore Staff