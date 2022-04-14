BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A senior woman who was pulled from a house fire Monday in Severn has died, authorities said Thursday.
Joann Marie Smith, 75, died of her injuries Wednesday evening, becoming the third person to die of injuries resulting from a house fire in Anne Arundel County in 2022, according to details provided by the Anne Arundel County Fire Department.READ MORE: Maryland Weather: It's Warm, But Rain & Storms Are On The Way
Firefighters were called to the Portsmouth Drive home about 6:17 p.m. Monday after a neighbor reported smoke was coming from the home, the fire department said. She was in cardiac arrest and was taken to a hospital in critical condition.READ MORE: Hogan Announces $9.8M In Grants For Security Improvements In Business Districts, Nonprofit Facilities
That fire, which took roughly 15 minutes to get under control, has been ruled accidental. It caused an estimated $60,000 in damage to the home.
Smith’s death marks the third fire-related death recorded in the county this year, joining 68-year-old Darlene Feeheley and 62-year-old Christopher Blaine Isaksen, according to details released by the fire department.MORE NEWS: Detectives ID Body Found On I-95 As Mother Of 3-Year-Old Killed In Baltimore House Fire, Police Say
Feeheley died March 18 in a fire that broke out at her Greenwood Avenue home in Glen Burnie. Isaksen died March 9 in a fire at his Quarterfield Road home in Severn, which did not have functioning smoke alarms.