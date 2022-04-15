BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Baltimore County Police pursuit Sunday ended in a crash involving multiple vehicles Friday in Northeast Baltimore, police said.
Baltimore County Police were pursuing a suspect around 1:45 p.m. when the suspect crashed into multiple vehicles at Harford Terrace and Weaver Avenue, Baltimore City Police confirmed.
Police said only minor injuries were reported.
County police allegedly arrested the suspect at the scene of the crash. There is no further information on the chase.
Baltimore County Police did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
Chopper 13 was over the scene, where several cars were impacted, and at least one was overturned.