BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A man and woman were killed early Friday morning in a shooting that unfolded in southern Baltimore, authorities said.
About 6:13 a.m., patrol officers were called to the 800 block of Gretna Court, where they found a 31-year-old man shot multiple times and a 30-year-old woman shot in the back of the neck, Baltimore Police said.
Paramedics pronounced the man dead at the scene, and the woman was taken to the hospital where she too was pronounced dead, police said.
No details about a possible motive or suspect were immediately released.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100. To stay anonymous, call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.