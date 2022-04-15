BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 33-year-old Baltimore man was hospitalized Friday morning after he was shot in his back yard, authorities said.
Patrol officers called to a shooting in the 4500 block of Birchwood Drive about 7:41 a.m. found the victim shot multiple times, Baltimore Police said.
The man was taken to a hospital, where he is listed in critical but stable condition.
Based on a preliminary investigation, detectives believe the man was in his back yard when he was shot by an unknown assailant.
No other details about the shooting were immediately known Friday morning.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call police at 410-396-2488 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.