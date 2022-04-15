BALTIMORE, Md. (WJZ) — The Maryland Zoo’s Easter weekend event, Bunny Bonanzoo, has returned to Baltimore.

The spring celebration features all-day egg hunts, crafts, games, live entertainment, visits from the Easter Bunny and plenty of chocolate.

“This has been around for decades so it is definitely a local fan favorite,” said Shannon Brown, Maryland Zoo’s Senior Director of Development and Events.

The event was canceled in 2020 and 2021 because of the pandemic.

“[Guests] have access to moon bounces, moon bounce slides there are potted seed plant activities, there’s different crafts, you can make sand art and then you can wander down and do the egg hunt,” said Brown.

Many parents and kids said that they have been looking forward to coming back to the event. Some of them told WJZ that they were especially excited for the egg hunt which has over 15,000 eggs for kids to find, that can be turned in for candy.

“We’re members at the zoo and we always come every year for the Easter eggs,” said April Klatt, who attended the event on Friday.

The zoo is also offering “Creature Encounters” this weekend where guests can get a chance to see some of their animal ambassadors up close.

“These guys go out and see the public and allow the public to get really up close and personal with them,” said Jenny Egan, Area Manager for the Animal Embassy at the zoo.

Admission to the event is included with the purchase of a zoo ticket or zoo membership.