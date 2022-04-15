BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Maryland added 3,900 jobs in March and the unemployment rate fell below 5%, according to newly released figures from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
The 4.6% unemployment rate is the lowest since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the Maryland Department of Labor. But Maryland still has one of the highest rates in the country, behind only Washington, D.C. (6%), Alaska (5%), Nevada (5%), California (4.9%), Pennsylvania (4.9%) and Illinois (4.7%).
Connecticut and New York are also at 4.6%, a full point above the nationwide unemployment rate.
The state labor department said the leisure and hospitality industry accounted for nearly 3 out of every 4 new jobs added to the economy last month.
Manufacturing fell by 400 positions and the financial activities sector lost 300 jobs, the department said.
Since the start of the year, Maryland has added 18,300 jobs, the agency said.