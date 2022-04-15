BALTIMORE (WJZ)– It’s a cooler start to our Friday morning.
#WJZFirstAlert Another cold front arrives Saturday and brings us a chance for showers and even a couple thunderstorms in the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 60s with mid to upper 50s in store for Easter Sunday. #WJZ #MDWX #Baltimore pic.twitter.com/L3BvHK0kpe
The sun will be in full force as temperatures reach the low 70s.
The dry weather will continue tonight as with temperatures dip in the low 50s.
Our First Alert Weather Team is tracking rain that could arrive in the Baltimore area tomorrow afternoon into the evening.
Some places could hear a rumble of thunder and see small hail.
Easter Sunday will start off breezy and be much cooler.
Temperatures will top out in the mid-50’s.