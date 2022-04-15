CBS News BaltimoreWatch Now
Filed Under:Cooler, Easter, Maryland Weather, Showers, spring

BALTIMORE (WJZ)– It’s a cooler start to our Friday morning. 

Most of us are waking up to temperatures between 25-30° colder than Thursday. 

READ MORE: Baltimore County Officers Shoot Person After Police Car Rammed During Arrest Attempt In Dundalk, Police Say

 

The sun will be in full force as temperatures reach the low 70s. 

 

The dry weather will continue tonight as with temperatures dip in the low 50s. 

 

READ MORE: Judge Denies Mosby Defense Motions To Dismiss Case, Remove Prosecutor

 Our First Alert Weather Team is tracking rain that could arrive in the Baltimore area tomorrow afternoon into the evening. 

 

Some places could hear a rumble of thunder and see small hail.

 

Easter Sunday will start off breezy and be much cooler.

 

MORE NEWS: BPD Will Start Hiring Civilian Investigators Later This Year, Officials Say

Temperatures will top out in the mid-50’s.