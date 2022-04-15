CBS News BaltimoreWatch Now
By CBS Baltimore Staff
Filed Under:Baltimore City, Baltimore Police, Baltimore Shooting

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 26-year-old woman was shot early Friday during an attempted robbery in Baltimore, authorities said.

Patrol officers were called to a local hospital about 12:30 a.m. after the woman showed up with a gunshot wound to her right shoulder, Baltimore Police said.

READ MORE: Maryland Adds 3,900 Jobs In March, Unemployment Rate Falls To 4.6%

The woman was treated for injuries that are not considered life-threatening.

READ MORE: Maryland Weather: Sunny Friday Followed By A Cloudy Saturday

Police believe the woman was shot by a man who tried to rob her near Baltimore and Hilton streets before she drove herself to the hospital.

MORE NEWS: 56-Year-Old Man Arrested In Annapolis Shooting, Police Say

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call police at 410-396-2488 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

CBS Baltimore Staff