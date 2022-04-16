BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Homicide detectives are investigating a shooting that killed a man and injured three more people in the northwest neighborhood of Pimlico on Saturday, according to authorities.

Officers on patrol in Northwest Baltimore responded to a report of a shooting in the 5300 block of Maple Avenue at 5:23 p.m.

Once there, they found two men suffering from gunshot wounds. One of them—a 31-year-old man—was dead, police said.

The other man had sustained non-life-threatening injuries. An ambulance took him to a local hospital, according to authorities.

Afterward, detectives learned that two additional males had arrived at a local hospital with non-life-threatening injuries that they sustained during the shooting.

The men who sustained survivable gunshot injuries were ages 32, 36, and 38, police said.

Police records show that this is the second time in less than a week that homicide detectives have been asked to investigate a deadly shooting in this part of Baltimore.

On April 10, police responded to a shooting in the 5500 block of Narcissus Avenue in a neighborhood that shares a border with Pimlico.

That day they found a 39-year-old man with gunshot injuries, a shot-up vehicle, and multiple shell casings.

Medical personnel pronounced the man dead shortly after he arrived at Sinai Hospital, according to authorities.

Over the past few years, there have been at least two deadly shootings in this particular corner of Pimlico.

Police records show that each of these shootings yielded two gunshot victims.

A 49-year-old man and 38-year-old man were gunned down in the 5300 block of Winner Avenue—the next block over—on June 24, 2020, according to police records.

The 49-year-old man did not survive his injuries, according to authorities.

The previous year, on July 18, 2019, two men were shot and killed in the 5300 block of Maple Avenue, per police records.

Both men were taken to Sinai Hospital. Medical personnel pronounced them dead shortly after they arrived, according to authorities.

That shooting occurred on the same block where police believe four men were shot on Saturday.

Homicide detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2100 or call Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.