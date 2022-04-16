BALTIMORE, MD (WJZ)– Baltimore City Police say a 32-year-old man was killed after being struck by a vehicle on I-83 near Chase Street early Saturday morning.
Crash team investigators say the man was walking in the third lane of Interstate 83 around 12:35 a.m. when he was hit by the vehicle.
READ MORE: Maryland Weather: Showers Possible
The man was transported to a local hospital where he later died.
It is unclear why the man was walking on the highway and police say the driver of the vehicle who struck the man did remain at the scene.READ MORE: 4 BCPD Officers Opened Fire On Driver Who Allegedly Rammed Police Car During Dundalk Arrest; No Officers In Unit Had Body Cameras
The fatal accident remains under investigation.
Follow @WJZ on Twitter and like WJZ-TV | CBS Baltimore on FacebookMORE NEWS: Baltimore City Board Of Estimates To Weigh $345K Settlement With Elijah Gorham's Parents