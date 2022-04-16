BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Look for more clouds than sun and a comfortable afternoon with highs from the upper 60s to lower 70s.
There is a threat for a shower or tow between 4 and 9 p.m. ahead of a cold front. That front will move through early tonight and bring some big changes for Easter Sunday.READ MORE: Man Dies After Being Struck By Vehicle On I-83 In Baltimore City
Lows in the upper 30s to lower 40s with wind chills about 10 degrees colder.
Sunday will be a mostly sunny to partly cloudy day with highs in the lower to maybe middle 50s and wind chills in the 40s.READ MORE: 4 BCPD Officers Opened Fire On Driver Who Allegedly Rammed Police Car During Dundalk Arrest; No Officers In Unit Had Body Cameras
By Monday, our next storm system approaches with highs in the low 50s.
Clouds Monday morning will give way to showers developing in the afternoon and lasting into Monday night.
MORE NEWS: Baltimore City Board Of Estimates To Weigh $345K Settlement With Elijah Gorham's Parents
Tuesday sees a return of sunshine, but remains unseasonably cool with highs again in the 50s.