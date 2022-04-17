BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore police had their hands full on Easter Sunday with at least seven separate shootings unfolding throughout the city.

The shootings, which played out between 1 a.m. and 10 p.m. in various parts of the city, sent at least eight men to the hospital, according to Baltimore Police figures.

The first victim, a 36-year-old man, showed up at an area hospital shortly after 1 a.m. Based on a preliminary investigation, police believe he was shot in the 4400 block of Flowerton Road. in southwest Baltimore

About 3:43 a.m., officers called to the 3300 block of Lyndale Avenue found a 37-year-old man shot multiple times inside a vehicle. He was taken to an area hospital for treatment.

Not long after that, a 21-year-old man showed up at a hospital with multiple gunshot wounds, none of them believed to be life-threatening, according to police. Investigators believe he was shot in the 1100 block of Cherry Hill Road.

Shortly after 11:30 a.m., police said, a 19-year-old man and 24-year-old man suffering from gunshot wounds were located at an area hospital. Investigators found a crime scene in the 4100 block of West Northern Parkway, police said.

A few hours later, at 4:20 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 1600 block of Church Street, according to authorities. That is where they found a 21-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

About four hours passed before officers were called to the 1500 block of Pennsylvania Avenue for a reported shooting. There they found a 53-year-old shot multiple times. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Then, shortly before 10 p.m., officers were called to a hospital in response to a walk-in shooting victim. Upon arrival, they found a 45-year-old man who had been shot. Investigators believe he was riding his bike in the 2800 block of Jefferson Street when he was shot.

The city saw three homicides and 16 non-deadly shootings, along with 26 robberies, over the weekend, according to figures provided by police.

During the same period, investigators arrested two people wanted on suspicion of attempted murder, one of whom was sought in two separate cases. They also made seven gun-related arrests.