BALTIMORE, MD (WJZ)– The U.S. Coast Guard confirms after over a month of being stuck the Ever Forward cargo ship has been refloated in the Chesapeake Bay.
The Ever Forward ran aground 24 feet deep into the mud on March 13.
Crews dug out at least 84,000 cubic yards of mud from around the vessel. The Department of the Environment said that's about 27 barges worth of mud.
The U.S. Coast Guard and coordinating agencies also removed around 500 containers of its nearly 5,000 container load.
The last time something like this happened was last year a ship owned by the same company, the Ever Given, got stuck and blocked the Suez Canal in Egypt, and that disrupted billions of dollars a day in global trade.
