BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Police Department’s detectives opened investigations into five different shootings across the city on Easter Sunday, according to authorities.

Six men between the ages of 19 and 37 were shot in different parts of Baltimore between 1 a.m. and 5 p.m., police said.

Officers found the first gunshot victim—a 36-year-old man—at a local hospital around 1:10 a.m. They determined that he had been shot in the 4400 block of Flowerton Road in Southwest Baltimore, according to authorities.

A little more than three hours later, officers responded to a shooting in the 3300 block of Lyndale Avenue Northeast Baltimore at 3:43 a.m., police said.

Once there, they found a 37-year-old man with gunshot wounds inside a vehicle.

The man had struck several other vehicles in the 3100 block of Elmora Road before he came to a stop, according to authorities.

An ambulance took the man to a local hospital where he was treated for his injuries.

Less than an hour later, at 4:09 a.m., officers in South Baltimore found a 21-year-old gunshot victim at a local hospital.

The man had sustained multiple gunshot wounds but none of them were life-threatening, police said.

Officers were able to determine that he was shot while in the 1100 block of Cherry Hill Road, according to authorities.

Then, as some churches were hosting Easter services, police found a 19-year-old man and 24-year-old man with gunshot injuries at a local hospital at 11:33 a.m.

Investigators found a crime scene in the 4100 block of West Northern Parkway, police said.

BREAKING | Baltimore Police are on the scene of a double shooting in the 4100-block of Northern PKWY. The two male victims walked into an area hospital with apparent gunshot wounds to the body. They’re 19 and 24 years old. @WJZ pic.twitter.com/QV5HmiCTHT — 𝙲.𝙹. 𝙰𝚕𝚍𝚎𝚛𝚜𝚘𝚗 (@CJAldersonWJZ) April 17, 2022

A few hours later, at 4:20 p.m., officers responded to a report of a shooting in the 1600 block of Church Street, according to authorities.

That is where they found a 21-year-old man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

An ambulance took the man to a hospital so that he could be treated for his injuries, police said.

Anyone with any information on these crimes can contact Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.