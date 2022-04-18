BALTIMORE (WJZ) — More than 550 people died on Maryland roadways last year, state officials said Monday, and the leading causes have remained consistent: speeding, impaired driving, distracted driving and failure to wear a seatbelt.

Of those killed, 337 were drivers, 80 were passengers, 129 were pedestrians and six were bicyclists, according to preliminary figures. Five deaths are still under investigation, said Maryland Transportation Secretary James F. Ports Jr.

“We can’t forget – these are not just numbers, these are not just statistics, these are people,” he said. “They’re our families, our friends, our community members.”

According to data from the Maryland Highway Safety Office’s Zero Deaths Maryland initiative, 112 of fatal crashes in 2021 involved drivers impaired by drugs, alcohol or both.

“There’s no reason to get behind a wheel after drinking,” said Ports. “There’s absolutely no reason to ride with someone who has been drinking.”

Chrissy Nizer, Administrator of the Motor Vehicle Administration and the Hogan administration’s Highway Safety Representative, said an overwhelming majority of Marylanders think unsafe driving is a major problem.

But many respondents admitted to unsafe driving practices, including 41% of respondents who said they drove 15 mph or more over the posted speed limit on the highway and 75% of respondents who said they went 10 mph or faster than the posted speed limit on a residential street.

“As motorists drive faster, the risk of death or serious injury rises dramatically, especially for our most vulnerable road users,” she said, noting cyclists and pedestrians are eight times more likely to die if they are hit at 40 mph than 20 mph.

Maryland State Police Superintendent Col. Woodrow W. Jones III said the agency has received funding from the state to increase patrols in April, which is Distracted Driving Awareness Month.

To date, there have been 134 reported fatalities on Maryland roadways in 2022, according to Zero Deaths Maryland.