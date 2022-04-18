ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — Mark your calendars sailing enthusiasts, the Annapolis Spring Sailboat Show will return April 29. Sailboats of all shapes and sizes will be at the docks of the city dubbed “the sailing capital of the world.”

Sailboats including catamarans, monohulls, racing boats, family cruisers, daysailers and inflatables will be present, the city said. Guests will not only have the chance to climb aboard, but also shop for gear and connect with boating clubs and marine professionals.

The celebration won’t stop at the dock. Visit Annapolis and Anne Arundel County has a running list of events to look forward to over the weekend.

During the boat show, the City Dock surface lot, Donner surface lot, and Basil surface lot will be closed.

During the Spring Sailboat Show, street parking in downtown will be restricted to RESIDENTS ONLY on the following streets:

Prince George Street from Craig Street to East Street

Randall Street from Prince George Street to King George Street

East Street from Prince George Street to King George Street

Green Street, Newman Street, and St. Mary’s Street

Reserved close-in garage parking for the Spring Sailboat Show can be pre-purchased by visiting AnnapolisParking.com.

The Circulator shuttle and electric trolley run relatively frequently between parking locations that are close to downtown, the city said. The shuttle will make a continuous look from Park Place to City Dock.

The event runs from April 29 to May 1. Tickets are available for advance purchase and online only on the Annapolis Boat Shows website. Admission is $20 per person, and children 12 and under are free.