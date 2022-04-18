BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Office of Promotion & The Arts (BOPA) has announced the names of three finalists for its 17th annual Janet & Walter Sondheim Art Prize.

Maren Henson, Megan Koeppel, and James Williams II will all be awarded $30,000 fellowships to assist with their careers as visual artists or visual artist collaborators.

Henson’s artwork focuses on how historical conspiracies shaped America. Koeppel is a fiber artist. Williams is an interdisciplinary artist who focuses on topics of social and cultural identity.

The money awarded to these artists will help them live and work in the Greater Baltimore region, according to BOPA staff.

BOPA will also be awarding two residencies to finalists who were not selected from the Sondheim Art Prize, BOPA staff said.

These residencies will receive six-week-long fully-funded residencies at Civitella Ranieri in the Umbria region of Italy. They will also receive a six-month residency at the Bromo Seltzer Arts Tower in Baltimore.

Selected finalists will have their work displayed in an exhibit at the Walters Art Museum on North Charles Street, according to BOPA staff.

The finalists’ exhibition will be on view between July 21 and Sept. 18.

The exhibition is free to the public.

A panel of jurors will interview the finalists, judge their work, and decide the prize winner and recipient of each residency, BOPA staff said.

The winner of the 17th annual Janet & Walter Sondheim Art Prize will be announced at an awards ceremony held at the Walters Art Museum, according to BOPA staff.

Should COVID-19 restrictions prevent in-person exhibitions, then BOPA will use the online platform Kunstmatrix and assistance from the Walters Art Museum staff to display the exhibit, BOPA staff said.