By Meg McNamara
BALTIMORE (WJZ)– The First Alert Weather Team has declared Monday an Alert Day due to the threat of soaking rain. 

 

The system is expected to arrive in the late morning and continue throughout the evening commute.

 

Most places will pick up between 0.75-1.0″ but we’re not expecting flooding to be a factor due to the abnormally dry conditions. 

 

To start our Monday, a Freeze Warning and Frost Advisory are in effect in for northern Maryland where temperatures could drop into the low 30s.

 

The cold temperatures also set up the chance for some snow and a wintry mix in far Western Maryland where a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect through 8 P.M.

 

3-6’’ of snow and up to a 1/10’’ of ice is possible with winds gusting up to 35 mph.