BALTIMORE (WJZ)– The First Alert Weather Team has declared Monday an Alert Day due to the threat of soaking rain.
#WJZFirstAlert
Today is a #WJZAlertDay as a soaking rain is on the way that will impact you today and through your evening commute.
Most places will pick up between 0.75-1.0" but we're not expecting flooding to be a factor since we need the rain. pic.twitter.com/A4moqGrN0t
— Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) April 18, 2022
READ MORE: Ever Forward Cargo Ship Refloated Sunday Morning
The system is expected to arrive in the late morning and continue throughout the evening commute.
Most places will pick up between 0.75-1.0″ but we’re not expecting flooding to be a factor due to the abnormally dry conditions.
#WJZFirstAlert
Today's storm will bring snow and a wintry mix to far Western Maryland where a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect.
3-6" of snow and up to 1/10" of ice is possible, with winds gusting up to 35 mph. pic.twitter.com/UG5TrOpxHS
— Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) April 18, 2022
READ MORE: Six People Injured By Easter Sunday Shootings In Baltimore
To start our Monday, a Freeze Warning and Frost Advisory are in effect in for northern Maryland where temperatures could drop into the low 30s.
#WJZFirstAlert Today is a #WJZAlertDay!
A Freeze Warning is in effect where temperatures could drop as low as 31°.
Frost Advisory for places that could dip down to 33°.
Then we're tracking a soaking rain that arrives mid morning and continues through the evening! pic.twitter.com/j9UldLxKqF
— Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) April 18, 2022
The cold temperatures also set up the chance for some snow and a wintry mix in far Western Maryland where a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect through 8 P.M.
MORE NEWS: Families Across Baltimore Celebrated Easter Sunday Sans COVID Restrictions
3-6’’ of snow and up to a 1/10’’ of ice is possible with winds gusting up to 35 mph.