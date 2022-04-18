BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The rain that continued through most of Monday should be gone by midnight.
Most parts of the state ended up with about .90 inches of much-needed rain once again.
Tuesday will be sunny to occasionally cloudy. There will be a gusty breeze most of the afternoon.
The temperature high will only get to the low- to mid-50s or about 10–14 degrees below normal.
Improving weather will continue all week with highs back over 60 on Wednesday.

Temperatures will remain in the low- to mid-70s for the rest of the week.
By Sunday, Marylanders may even get close to experiencing 80-degree weather.
Yes, there was snow in parts of Maryland.
In fact, up to six inches of snow fell in far Western Maryland.
But spring will bounce back big time this week.