BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Six people have been charged in the 2021 murder of a man outside a Dundalk restaurant, Baltimore County Police said Monday. Police confirmed officers working this case last week opened fire on a driver who allegedly rammed a police vehicle.
Rosario “Tony” Valenti was leaving a Papa’s Smokehouse around midnight on Feb. 26, 2021, when he was stabbed in the parking lot, police said. He died a week later.READ MORE: Janet & Walter Sondheim Art Prize Finalists To Exhibit Work At Walters Art Museum
Police said 39-year-old Edward Glaze, 40-year-old Brandon Vogelsang, 41-year-old Brian Rodriguez, 36-year-old Jeffrey Hamrick, 39-year-old Eugene Epkins, and 41-year-old Jessica Cruz are charged with first-degree murder.
Five of the suspects are being held without bond at the Baltimore County Detention Center. Hamrick was granted private home detention, according to electronic court records.
BCPD spokesperson Joy Stewart confirmed that Criminal Apprehension Support Team officers were attempting to arrest two people in connection with Valenti’s death Thursday in Dundalk. Four of the five officers at the scene opened fire on the driver of a car that allegedly rammed a police vehicle at the scene of the arrest.READ MORE: Loyola Professor Encourages Marylanders To Keep Up COVID-19 Protocols
Two people were detained at the scene, but one was later released. Police said the driver was not a suspect in the case.
The driver, who police are now referring to as a suspect, remains hospitalized in unknown condition. No officers on the apprehension team were wearing body cameras, Stewart said.
Baltimore County police on Monday released the first initial and last names of the four detectives who fired at the driver.MORE NEWS: CDC Mask Mandate For Travelers Struck Down By Federal Judge
They’ve been identified as:
- Det. G. Depew, 16 years of service
- Det. R. Johnson, 33 years of service
- Det. B. Lange, 15 years of service
- Det. J. Trenary, 15 years of service