BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A fallen tree trapped four people inside a house in Annapolis on Monday, authorities said.
Rescue crews arrived at the house, which is in the 800 block of Holly Drive, a little before 10 p.m., according to Anne Arundel County Fire Department spokesman Lt. Michael Mayo.
Two of the four people have been removed from the house. They sustained minor injuries, Mayo said.
Rescue crews are still searching for two adults who are trapped in the house.
