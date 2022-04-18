Hi everyone!
Today we visited one of Maryland's real gems: Ladew Topiary Gardens. Located about 15 miles north of the Beltway, just off Jarrettsville Pike, is the former estate of Harvey Ladew.
Take one look at the place and you can see the scope and detail of the work started by an amateur gardener who took an interest in topiary. And the rest, as they like to say, is history.
Placed in a trust, the estate is open to visitors who just want to stroll and enjoy the sights or attend one of the many events held there.
I’ve been there and can assure you on a beautiful afternoon, it is worth the drive. The gardens are magnificent with thousands of flowers blooming and no shortage of sights to see.
This is indeed a destination. So add Ladew Topiary Gardens to your to-do list and check out its website, where you’ll find an events calendar.
