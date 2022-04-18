CBS News BaltimoreWatch Now
Filed Under:adoptable animals, Animal Allies Rescue Foundation, Dog Adoption, WJZ Furever Friend

BALTIMORE (WJZ) – This week’s WJZ Furever Friend is Alfie.

Alfie was found as a stray.

READ MORE: Ever Forward To Undergo Inspection Prior To Resuming Journey

Luckily, he is now in foster with Animal Allies Rescue Foundation (AARF).

Alfie is a little guy, about 17 pounds and 1-2 years-old.

READ MORE: Maryland Weather: Today's An Alert Day Due To The Rain Threat

He is very sweet and loveable with tons of energy.

Alfie may be a Jack Russell Terrier or a Jack Russell mix.

He is now in foster with Animal Allies Rescue Foundation (AARF).

MORE NEWS: 557 People Were Killed On Maryland Roadways In 2021, Officials Say

To learn more about Alfie, you can visit the organization’s website here.