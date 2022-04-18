BALTIMORE (WJZ) – This week’s WJZ Furever Friend is Alfie.
Alfie was found as a stray.READ MORE: Ever Forward To Undergo Inspection Prior To Resuming Journey
Luckily, he is now in foster with Animal Allies Rescue Foundation (AARF).
Alfie is a little guy, about 17 pounds and 1-2 years-old.READ MORE: Maryland Weather: Today's An Alert Day Due To The Rain Threat
He is very sweet and loveable with tons of energy.
Alfie may be a Jack Russell Terrier or a Jack Russell mix.
He is now in foster with Animal Allies Rescue Foundation (AARF).MORE NEWS: 557 People Were Killed On Maryland Roadways In 2021, Officials Say
To learn more about Alfie, you can visit the organization’s website here.