ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WJZ) — A large oak tree toppled over onto an Annapolis home Monday night, killing a man inside and sending a woman to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

The incident happened about 9:35 p.m. at a two-story home in the 800 block of Holly Drive West, according to preliminary details released Tuesday by the Anne Arundel County Fire Department.

Two of five people inside the residence were able to escape from the wreckage by the time firefighters arrived, but three others including a minor were trapped in an upstairs bedroom, the fire department said.

It took crews about 90 minutes to stabilize the structure and remove those trapped inside. Three people, including the minor, were treated for their injuries and cleared at the scene.

A man in his 40s was pronounced dead at the scene, and a woman in her 40s was rushed to University of Maryland R. Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center with life-threatening injuries, authorities said.

The home sustained significant damage in the incident.

There was no immediate word Tuesday morning on what caused the oak tree to fall into the home.

