BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore police apprehended a man suspected of killing a person in Essex in Northeast Baltimore Friday, according to authorities.
City police arrested Tavon Howard, 29, after he managed to evade Baltimore County detectives in Southeast Baltimore, Baltimore County Police Department spokesperson Joy Stewart said.
County detectives suspect Howard of killing someone in the unit block of Windjammer Court on April 14, according to authorities.
They tracked him down and attempted to stop him while he was driving on South Conkling Street around 1:40 p.m. on Friday, according to authorities.
South Conkling Street is inside the city limits.
Howard allegedly fled from the detectives.
Baltimore police assisted the detectives and were eventually able to take Howard into custody near the intersection of Harford Terrace and Weaver Avenue, Stewart said.
Howard’s car was involved in a crash prior to his arrest.
That crash damaged multiple vehicles, Baltimore police confirmed to WJZ.
Chopper 13 was over the scene, where several cars were impacted, and at least one was overturned.
City police said only minor injuries were reported.