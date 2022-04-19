BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 19-year-old man was hospitalized Tuesday morning following a shooting in south Baltimore, authorities said.
About 10:45 a.m., patrol officers called to a reported shooting in the 700 block of Cherry Hill Road found the victim shot, according to Baltimore Police.
The 19-year-old was taken to a hospital for treatment. His condition was not immediately known Tuesday morning.
Anyone with information about this case is asked to call detectives at 410-396-2499 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.