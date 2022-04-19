BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Maryland Attorney General’s Office has reached a settlement with Koons Kia that addresses allegations of hidden and duplicated fees for customers at Koons Kia Owings Mills, Attorney General Brian Frosh announced Tuesday.
As a result of the settlement, Koons of Reisterstown Road, Inc. — which owns the Owings Mills dealership — will return more than $1 million to customers, Frosh's office estimates.
In addition, the corporation will also pay Frosh’s Consumer Protection Division $100,000 for costs incurred during its investigation.
Koons Kia allegedly charged customers fees that were not included in the advertised price for a vehicle. The extra fees were not taxes or title fees, Frosh's office said.
Customers were also allegedly being charged for shipping even though freight charges were already included in the advertised price for the vehicle.
Officials said the company agreed to return all of the hidden and additional fees it had charged consumers at the Baltimore County dealership.
Officials said the company agreed to return all of the hidden and additional fees it had charged consumers at the Baltimore County dealership.

Those who are owed refunds don't need to take action, Frosh's office said. They will be contacted directly by the Consumer Protection Division.
“Car dealers must honor the price they advertise for their vehicles,” said Attorney General Frosh. “I am glad that Maryland consumers will receive refunds for the fees that they paid above the advertised price.”