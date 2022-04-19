BALTIMORE (WJZ) — On the 20th anniversary of her arrival in College Park, Brenda Frese has agreed to a contract extension keeping her with the Maryland women’s basketball team through the 2028-29 season, the university said.

Frese’s previous deal, signed last May, kept her on campus through 2027-28.

The announcement comes after Frese guided the Terps to a 23-9 record this past season and their 10th Sweet Sixteen appearance during her two-decade tenure as coach.

20 years ago today, @BrendaFrese was hired as our head coach of this storied program… and rejuvenate it she has. 🐢🏆 pic.twitter.com/Oxl8ZLGHXR — Maryland Women’s Basketball (@TerpsWBB) April 2, 2022

Frese’s teams have made the NCAA Tournament 18 times in her 20 seasons, winning the national title in 2006 and advancing to three Final Fours and six Elite Eights.

A two-time National Coach of the Year, Frese has a record of 535-140 at Maryland and overall record of 592-170. Only three other women’s basketball coaches have been named AP Coach of the Year more than once, Connecticut’s Geno Auriemma, LSU’s Kim Mulkey and former Notre Dame head coach Muffet McGraw, the university said.

Among her other accolades, Frese has won seven regular season conference championships and seven conference tournaments. Since joining the Big Ten in 2014, Maryland has won six of eight conference titles, the school said.

Before joining Maryland, she coached at Minnesota and Ball State.