By Meg McNamara
Filed Under:Baltimore Weather, Chilly, Maryland Weather, Windy

BALTIMORE (WJZ)— A cool and windy Tuesday is in store! 

 

We’re waking up to temperatures in the upper 30s and low 40s with temperatures topping out only in the mid 50s.

 

Winds will be a factor through the day. Expect gusts between 20 and 30 mph, with some even reaching 40.

Those winds mean it feel much cooler than it actually is! 

 

Luckily our First Alert Weather Team is tracking much warmer temperatures coming for the rest of the work week.