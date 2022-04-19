BALTIMORE (WJZ)— A cool and windy Tuesday is in store!
#WJZFirstAlert
Our Tuesday will be cool and breezy!
Temperatures will top out in the low to mid 50s but the winds will make it feel even chillier!
Expect gusts between 20-30 mph, even up to 40! #WJZ #MDWX #Baltimore pic.twitter.com/DMhPxzSKJg
— Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) April 19, 2022
READ MORE: Tree Falls On Annapolis House, Kills A Man
We’re waking up to temperatures in the upper 30s and low 40s with temperatures topping out only in the mid 50s.
Winds will be a factor through the day. Expect gusts between 20 and 30 mph, with some even reaching 40.
READ MORE: CDC Mask Mandate For Travelers Struck Down By Federal Judge
#WJZFirstAlert
Our Tuesday is chilly & blustery!
Highs will be in the low to mid 50s but whipping winds will keep it from feeling warmer than the upper 40s.
We'll see some sunshine this morning with clouds taking over in the afternoon.#WJZ #MDWX #Baltimore pic.twitter.com/9KXnBinqXL
— Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) April 19, 2022
Those winds mean it feel much cooler than it actually is!
MORE NEWS: Ever Forward To Undergo Inspection Prior To Resuming Journey
Luckily our First Alert Weather Team is tracking much warmer temperatures coming for the rest of the work week.