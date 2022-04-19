BALTIMORE (WJZ) — With Monday’s rain largely behind us, we’re in for a cool and windy Tuesday.

It’s partly sunny outside with temperatures forecast to reach a high near 54 degrees in Maryland, though it will feel cooler due to the wind.

There’s still a chance for a brief shower in certain spots at times, but that would mainly happen in places north of Baltimore City.

The biggest story of the day is the wind, which is coming in from the west-northwest at speeds between 15 and 30 miles per hour.

But we could see gusts Tuesday afternoon packing 35- to 40-mph speeds.

As cool as it is, things will get even cooler during the evening hours with temperatures forecast to drop to the mid 30’s.

The good news? On Wednesday, it will be mostly sunny and we’ll warm up to the low 60s.

Our warm trend will continue on Thursday with seasonably warm weather and temps reaching the high 60’s, though a chance for a shower remains.

Friday is shaping up to be even warmer with mostly sunny skies and temperatures climbing into the mid 70’s.

By comparison, Saturday will be cloudy with a chance for a passing shower and temperatures in the low 70s.

On Sunday, we’re looking at a combination of clouds and sunshine with the possibility of a shower and temperatures in the upper 70’s.