BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A 50-year-old man was killed over the weekend in a motorcycle crash in Baltimore County, authorities said.
The two-vehicle crash happened about 11:40 a.m. Sunday near the intersection of Lillian Holt Drive and Trump Mill Road, Baltimore County Police said.
A pickup and motorcycle were heading in opposite directions on Lillian Holt Drive when the truck turned left in front of the bike, and they collided, police said.
The motorcycle's rider, 50-year-old Mark Conklin, was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.