BALTIMORE (WJZ) — “So Sick” singer Ne-Yo, R&B supergroup The O’Jays, “Rhythm of the Night” singer El DeBarge and rapper Yung Bleu are among the headliners performing at this year’s AFRAM Festival, which is returning to a fully in-person event, Mayor Brandon Scott and city officials said.
The two-day festival is scheduled for the weekend of Juneteenth, the holiday commemorating the emancipation of enslaved African-Americans that officially became a federal holiday last year.
Also on the bill: DJ Quicksilva, gospel artist Le'Andria Johnson, singer Rotimi and DJ Tanz.
AFRAM will be held on Saturday, June 18 and Sunday, June 19 at Druid Hill Park. The festival is free and open to guests of all ages.
WJZ is the official media partner of the festival.
This story will be updated.