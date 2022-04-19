BALTIMORE (WJZ) — After two postponements due to COVID-19, the inaugural Maryland Cycling Classic is set to take place over Labor Day weekend in 2022.

Organizers on Tuesday announced the first nine teams to compete at the event:

WorldTour teams Trek-Segafredo Australia’s Team BikeExchange-Jayco

America’s top ProTour series team: Human Powered Health

Human Powered Health U.S. Pro Continental Teams L39ION of Los Angeles Hagens Berman Axeon

International squads Team Medellin-EPM (Colombia), Yoeleo Test Team p/b 4MIND (Canada), Team Corratec (Italy) EvoPro Racing (Ireland)



“The goal for the event this first year is to attract an international field with good sprinters and one-day classic riders, affording opportunities for teams in the Americas to compete with big teams from Europe,” said Maryland Cycling Classic Chairman John Kelly. “As the season progresses, we will continue to build on the initial team roster at all levels, adding to our illustrious international field for the inaugural event of 17 teams.”

The Maryland Classic is part of the UCI Pro Tour. Trek-Segafredo has secured five wins so far this year, four of which were won by Danish star Mads Pedersen.

Team BikeExchange has snagged six victories this season so far, including two stage wins by Australian star Kaden Groves and one each by Michael Matthews, Simon Yates and Dylan Groenewegen.

The one-day road race is scheduled for Sept. 4, 2022 and is sanctioned by competitive cycling’s governing body, Union Cycliste Internationale, race organizers said Thursday.

Riders will start in Sparks outside the offices of Kelly Benefits Strategies and end at Baltimore’s Inner Harbor. The official route will be announced April 26.

Plans to run the race in 2020 and 2021 were both scrapped due to the pandemic. A festival with entertainment and cycling vendors is also scheduled for race day.

A series of events leading up to the race will be announced at a later date, organizers said.