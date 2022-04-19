BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore Orioles and Oakland Athletics are moving their game to 6:07 p.m. Wednesday due to the weather forecast in California, according to sports officials.
Parking lots will be open to fans attending the game in person at Oakland Coliseum two hours before the game starts. The ballpark gates will open one hour before the game, sports officials said.
All tickets remain valid, according to sports officials.
Ticket holders will receive additional information via direct communication, sports officials said.