By CBS Baltimore Staff
BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A tree has killed a man after falling on a house in Annapolis Monday, authorities said.

Rescue crews arrived at the house, which is in the 800 block of Holly Drive, a little before 10 p.m., according to Anne Arundel County Fire Department spokesman Lt. Michael Mayo.

They initially received a report that four people were trapped. At least one juvenile was among them, according to authorities.

One person was able to exit the house prior to 11 p.m. The juvenile sustained minor injuries, Mayo said.

Rescue crews were still searching for two adults who were trapped in the house at that time.

They soon learned that one of those adults, a man, had died. The other adult was sent to Shock Trauma with life-threatening injuries. Mayo said.

First responders received multiple phone calls from people inside the house and from neighbors after the tree fell, according to authorities.

WJZ will continue to update this story.

