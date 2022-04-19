BALTIMORE (WJZ) — The Baltimore City Board of Estimates will vote Wednesday on a $345,000 settlement to head off a potential lawsuit from the family of a Mervo student who died of a head injury during a football game last year.

The family of Elijah Gorham, who was 17 when he died, issued a joint statement alongside Baltimore City Public Schools on Tuesday.

Gorham was a student-athlete for Mergenthaler Vocational-Technical High School.

He died roughly three weeks after he collapsed following a collision with another player during a Mervo matchup against Dunbar High School.

“The tragic passing of Elijah Gorham in October 2021 is a loss still felt by his family, the Mergenthaler Vocational-Technical High School community, and Baltimore City Public Schools,” the statement reads. “He was a humble and devoted son, brother, uncle, and teammate. Elijah was also an aspiring photographer and a multi-sport athlete, most notably as Mervo’s electric kick returner and wide receiver. His irreplaceable spirit and character are cherished by his family and inspire all who knew him.”

Gorham’s family, the City of Baltimore, and Baltimore City Schools expect to use the settlement money to honor the memory while building upon changes to safety training and procedures that are currently underway in the school district, according to the statement.

As part of the settlement, the school district has also agreed to develop and roll out a series of health and safety measures for school athletics, based in part on feedback from Gorham’s parents. That piece of the agreement requires budgetary approval.

Some of the proceeds from the settlement will be used to establish the 7Strong Foundation, a non-profit dedicated to advocating for the safety of student-athletes and sharing knowledge about concussions and brain injuries among youth, parents, and coaches.

Gorham’s siblings—Day’jah Allen, Shannon Commodore, and Donta Allen—will lead the foundation, according to the statement. They are planning on conducting an annual 7-on-7 youth football tournament.

The city’s legal department has recommended the board vote in favor of the settlement, which has been approved by the finance department, to avoid a potential lawsuit.