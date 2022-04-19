Hi everyone!

This morning “K-2” and I were live at the Maryland Food Bank’s 25,000-square-foot “additional” warehouse. Additional? Yep. Due to the demand put on the system by the pandemic, more space was needed to take care of the critical need of food for Marylanders.

When I walked in, I got a little bit emotional. Seeing stacks (and stacks, and stacks, and stacks) of pallets with essential foods and then realizing why you are looking at such a sight just stops you in your tracks. As I said on the air, if it does not move you, check yourself for a pulse.

Part of our “Where’s Marty?” mission is to take you to places you would never go. This Maryland Food Bank warehouse is one of those places because hungry is a very real problem 365 days a year. Around the holidays, you hear about the need for food, but this is an issue that does not go away. Many people struggle to put food on the table through no fault of their own. And that is where the food bank comes in.

When you donate to our WJZ Orioles’ wives food drive, or similar campaigns held at churches and community centers, that bulk food goes to the food bank’s main warehouse, where it is then distributed to families in need. As I mentioned earlier, the second warehouse was established solely in response to the additional demand created by COVID-19.

Do yourself a favor and check out the Maryland Food Bank’s website. There’s a specific page that brings the issue into sharper focus. And that is just part of what you’ll find while browsing the website. The numbers you’ll find are staggering, especially when you consider that each statistic or figure you’re learning about has to do with hunger.

I know you’re busy, but if you will, watch the interviews we have posted with Meg Kimmel, executive vice president for the Maryland Food Bank. I would personally appreciate it. Meg is well spoken, not boring and brings the big picture home. It was my pleasure sharing this story with you, and it was a pleasure for “K-2” and I to meet these heroes.

Until next time,

– Marty B!