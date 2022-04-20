BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore police have identified the woman killed Monday in the city’s 100th homicide of the year as 61-year-old Ursula Brown.
Brown was found dead about 4:40 p.m. Monday inside an apartment in the 2500 block of Violet Avenue in Northwest Baltimore, Baltimore Police said.READ MORE: Annual Charles Street Promenade To Return June 4
Based on multiple signs of trauma found on Brown’s body, medical examiners ruled the 61-year-old woman’s death a homicide.
No information about a possible motive or suspect in the case was immediately released.
Police on Wednesday also identified a 40-year-old man who died Tuesday night after he was shot in the head in Northwest Baltimore.READ MORE: Baltimore Police Fire Newly Hired Administrator Because He Is A 'Person Of Interest' In A Homicide, Harrison Says
Michael Clanton was found suffering from a gunshot wound about 9 p.m. when officers were called to the 3100 block of Oakford Avenue, police said.
The 40-year-old was taken to a hospital where he died of his injuries.
Baltimore has seen 102 homicides and 210 non-deadly shootings in 2022, according to figures provided by police. That’s up from 93 homicides and 168 shootings for the same time last year.MORE NEWS: Coppin State University To Host Forum With 6 Candidates For Governor
Anyone with information about either of these cases is asked to call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.