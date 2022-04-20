BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore police have identified the woman killed Monday in the city’s 100th homicide of the year as 61-year-old Ursula Brown.

Brown was found dead about 4:40 p.m. Monday inside an apartment in the 2500 block of Violet Avenue in Northwest Baltimore, Baltimore Police said.

Based on multiple signs of trauma found on Brown’s body, medical examiners ruled the 61-year-old woman’s death a homicide.

No information about a possible motive or suspect in the case was immediately released.

Police on Wednesday also identified a 40-year-old man who died Tuesday night after he was shot in the head in Northwest Baltimore.

Michael Clanton was found suffering from a gunshot wound about 9 p.m. when officers were called to the 3100 block of Oakford Avenue, police said.

The 40-year-old was taken to a hospital where he died of his injuries.

Baltimore has seen 102 homicides and 210 non-deadly shootings in 2022, according to figures provided by police. That’s up from 93 homicides and 168 shootings for the same time last year.

Anyone with information about either of these cases is asked to call homicide detectives at 410-396-2100 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.