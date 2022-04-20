BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Baltimore Police are asking for public assistance in finding Ayanna Coolie, a missing 13-year-old girl last seen a week ago.
Coolie was last seen at 4 p.m. on the 2700 block of East Biddle Street in East Baltimore last Wednesday, April 13.

She was wearing a jean jacket and black leggings, and is five foot eight inches and 120 pounds, police said.
Anyone who has seen Coolie or knows of her location is asked to contact police or dial 911.