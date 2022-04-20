BALTIMORE (WJZ) — BGE Volunteers and Constellation volunteers will clean and replant two waterfront rain gardens in Canton as part of the Waterfront Partnership’s Healthy Harbor Initiative, according to partnership staff.
On Friday, the volunteers will weed and tend to 850 native plants that were planted in the area in July 2019, partnership staff said.READ MORE: Baltimore Agrees To $345K Settlement With Family Of Elijah Gorham, Mervo Football Player Who Died From Head Injury
They will begin working at Boston Street Pier Park in the 2600 block of Boston Street around 10 a.m. and will likely wrap up their work around 12:30 p.m., according to partnership staff.READ MORE: ‘That Tree Was Healthy’ No Apparent Warning Signs Before Tree Fell Into Annapolis Home, Killing Man
These plants capture and filter polluted stormwater runoff from a 6,840-square-foot area of Boston Street, preventing it from entering the Harbor.MORE NEWS: Capitol Police Say There Is 'No Threat At The Capitol,' Issue All-clear After Evacuation
Ongoing maintenance and volunteer days are vital to the partnership’s mission, according to partnership staff.