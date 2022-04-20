BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Coppin State University is set to hold a Maryland gubernatorial candidate forum with six Democrats next week, the university announced Wednesday.
The governor hopefuls confirmed to participate are Rushern Baker, Jon Baron, Peter Franchot, Doug Gansler, Wes Moore and Tom Perez.READ MORE: Annual Charles Street Promenade To Return June 4
The university said the candidates will discuss issues related to economic development, strategic investment and economic empowerment statewide and in West Baltimore, where the historically Black institution is based.READ MORE: Baltimore Police Fire Newly Hired Administrator Because He Is A 'Person Of Interest' In A Homicide, Harrison Says
“It is important as we prepare to vote for the next Governor of Maryland that people whose lives are shaped by policy decisions in Annapolis have a chance to hear and understand how the candidates plan on leading our state and investing in Baltimore,” said university President Anthony Jenkins, Ph.D. “Baltimore is the economic engine of the state. As an anchor institution in West Baltimore, Coppin State University is committed to doing what we can to help revitalize this corridor on North Avenue and give our neighbors the skills and knowledge they need to make informed choices for their future.”MORE NEWS: Baltimore Spending Board Approves $3.5M Settlement With Businesses Damaged In Wake Of Freddie Gray’s Death
The forum, to be held April 26 at 6 p.m., was organized by the university’s College of Business. WMAR 2 News anchor Kelly Swoope will moderate.
The event can be attended in person by registering online, and the forum will also be streamed online.