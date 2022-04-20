BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Icelandic airline PLAY will launch service from the U.S. today with a transatlantic flight departing BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport.
The carrier is starting daily nonstop service between BWI and Reykjavik, Iceland, with connections to more than 20 cities across Europe, including Barcelona, Berlin, London and Paris.READ MORE: Ravens Hoping To Put 2021 Injuries Behind Them
“Today, with our inaugural flight from the United States, PLAY is thrilled to welcome American passengers for the first time,” said PLAY CEO Birgir Jónsson. “Since we opened bookings, PLAY’s affordable fares and high reliability stood out, appealing to travelers eager to embark on long-awaited vacations, spontaneous getaways, and work-cations.”READ MORE: Baltimore Police Looking For Missing 13-Year-Old Girl Last Seen A Week Ago
Jónsson said the airline, which launched last June, plans to add routes from airports in Boston, New York and Orlando.
BWI officials said in March that three new airlines have been added this year. Icelandair is set to introduce new service to Reykjavik on May 13.MORE NEWS: Baltimore's Guaranteed Income Pilot Program To Provide Young Parents Monthly Payments
An earlier Icelandic airline offering budget flights out of BWI, WOW Air, abruptly ceased operations in 2019.