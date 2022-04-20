BALTIMORE (WJZ) — A Laurel police officer was shot Wednesday morning while serving an arrest warrant for an attempted murder suspect, authorities said.
The unidentified officer was taken to the hospital for treatment, the Laurel Police Department said. His condition was not immediately clear Wednesday morning.
The incident happened shortly after 6 a.m. while police were serving arrest and search warrants for an attempted murder suspect at a home in the 100 block of Bryan Court.
The agency's emergency response team had announced its presence when the suspect opened fire from within the home, striking the officer, police said.
The suspect, whose name was not immediately released, was taken into custody, and there is no ongoing threat to the community, police said.