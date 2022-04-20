BALTIMORE (WJZ) — Our Wednesday is shaping up to be mostly mild and sunny, a nice change after the past few days.
While most of us woke up to temperatures in the 30s, things warm up in a hurry today with a forecast afternoon high near 63 degrees.
To put that in perspective, our normal high this time of year is around 68 degrees at BWI Thurgood Marshall Airport.
We’ll see sunshine give way to some clouds as we head into the evening hours and temperatures drop down into the low 40s.
Our warmup will continue on Thursday as it will once again be a mix of sunshine and clouds with temperatures in the mid 60s.
It’s worth noting that we have a chance for a shower on Thursday afternoon, though that would likely be north and west of Baltimore.
Friday will be even nicer weather with a blend of sunny and cloudy weather and temperatures climbing all the way up into the 70s.
By comparison, Saturday will be relatively mild with more clouds, the possibility of a passing shower and 70-degree weather.
We’ll warm up again on Sunday when it will be partly sunny with temperatures in the 70s, albeit with a chance for a shower.